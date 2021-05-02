AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 million-$31.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.35 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial upped their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $415.95 million, a P/E ratio of -328.56 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.