Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.62.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $32.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,311 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,720,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.