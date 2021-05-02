Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 189.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,331,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 303,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after buying an additional 124,916 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

