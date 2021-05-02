Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,330.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

LULU opened at $335.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.83. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.97 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

