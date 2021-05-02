Avondale Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 8.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.56 and its 200-day moving average is $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

