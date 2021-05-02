Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 7,500 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 500.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

