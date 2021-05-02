Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $243.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.42.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock opened at $214.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.