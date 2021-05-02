Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.17 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $216.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

