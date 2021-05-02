AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

