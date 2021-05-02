Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.75 Million

Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post sales of $56.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.22 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $56.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $222.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $225.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $309.29 million, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $338.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,391,439. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13,092.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 471.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

