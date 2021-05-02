Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.35.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $237.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -131.25, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $146.06 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

