Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Atlas Financial stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Atlas Financial has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

