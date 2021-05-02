Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Atlas Financial stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Atlas Financial has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.45.
About Atlas Financial
