Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

