Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AUB. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

