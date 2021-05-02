Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.000-10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Atkore also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.00-10.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atkore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

