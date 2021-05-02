Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.34. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,975,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

