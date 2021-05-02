ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACO.X. CSFB downgraded shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.64.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$42.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$34.43 and a 52 week high of C$43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.82.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

