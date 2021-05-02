ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Raised to $48.00 at CIBC

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $34.35 on Friday. ATCO has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

