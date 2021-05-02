Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.82

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $8.12. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 85,194 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $152.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Asure Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Asure Software by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.