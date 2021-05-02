AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of to increase by a low-teens percentage, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.79 billion.AstraZeneca also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.375-2.500 EPS.

Shares of AZN traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.07. 15,298,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,013,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.