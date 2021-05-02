Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $155.60 on Friday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

