Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $7.80 Million Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of Arena Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

