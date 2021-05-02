Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 142,534 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 2,141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,534 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of SailPoint Technologies worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Norges Bank bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 521,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $24,463,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,878.12 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. On average, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Ream sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $880,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,165. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.