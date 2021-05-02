Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $9.56 Million in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of ManpowerGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after buying an additional 912,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after buying an additional 78,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,095,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $120.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $124.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.80.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.