Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $181.33 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.73 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

