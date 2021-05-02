Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,856,516 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 522,982 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,198 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

