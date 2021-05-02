Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 57,876 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

