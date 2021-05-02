Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 95,771 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1,177.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $2,385,596.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,502,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

