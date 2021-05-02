ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

