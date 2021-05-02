ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Grupo Santander cut ASOS from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

ASOMY opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASOS has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.