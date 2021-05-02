Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

