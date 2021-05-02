Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $548.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

