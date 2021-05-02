ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Jonestrading

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its target price increased by Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $885.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 99,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 333,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 52,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.