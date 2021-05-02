Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

