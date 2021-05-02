Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $500,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

