Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 167 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $496.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

