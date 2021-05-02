Archrock, Inc. (AROC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Archrock has increased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AROC stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Archrock has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

