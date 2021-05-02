Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.77.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.