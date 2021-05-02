Arbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 2.6% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. 2,575,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

