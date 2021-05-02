Arbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.61. 1,008,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

