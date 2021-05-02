Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 113.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $143.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

