Applied Research Investments LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.67.

Shares of AON traded up $12.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.44. 4,096,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,418. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.45. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $169.29 and a twelve month high of $254.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.