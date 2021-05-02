Applied Research Investments LLC Buys 262,631 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 830.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,631 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after buying an additional 17,017,033 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,210 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,608,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,919,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 958.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,854,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.98.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,620,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,368,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.42.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

