Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 39.1% in April

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 281,800 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 763,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

APDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $16.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

