Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Thursday. Apple has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

