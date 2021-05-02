AppCoins One Day Volume Tops $7.12 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $60.98 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00071430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.00869295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00065890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars.

