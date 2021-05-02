Apollo Global Management (APO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $56.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $360,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,308,428 shares of company stock valued at $66,994,836 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

