Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $46.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

