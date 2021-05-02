Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $709.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $686.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

