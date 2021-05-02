Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price at $35.63

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

WMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. 689,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,011. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

